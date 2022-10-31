Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $201.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.58.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

