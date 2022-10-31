Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $51.63

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of KR opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. Kroger has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.