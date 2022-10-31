Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $51.63

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. Kroger has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

