Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $82.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crocs Trading Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

