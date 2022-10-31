Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $67.21

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.