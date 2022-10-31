Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $51.38

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.