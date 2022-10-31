Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Drops By 10.0%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,844,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 166,018 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 350,061 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AERI. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $751.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -0.04. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $15.37.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

