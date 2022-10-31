Brokerages Set Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) PT at $236.43

Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regal Beloit from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RBC opened at $253.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,185,675. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regal Beloit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 58.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 22.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

About Regal Beloit

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.