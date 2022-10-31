Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $59.08

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

