Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $234.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.06.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ALNY opened at $204.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.30% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $200,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 28,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

