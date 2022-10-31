C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

