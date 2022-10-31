Analysts Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Target Price at C$57.14

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATS Automation Tooling Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander purchased 2,566 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,884.52. In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander purchased 2,566 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,884.52. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,186,245.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

TSE:ATA opened at C$43.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.60 and a 52-week high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$617.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

