ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTRAN Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

