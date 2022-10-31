Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 861,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Alset EHome International

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,685,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,421,480.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset EHome International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alset EHome International by 155.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alset EHome International by 80.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alset EHome International by 261.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alset EHome International by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.21 on Monday. Alset EHome International has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 435.93% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

