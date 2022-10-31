TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $3.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several research firms have commented on TRSSF. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TRSSF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

