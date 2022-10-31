iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

IHRT opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

