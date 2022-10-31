Analysts Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Target Price at $10.88

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Nexi stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Nexi has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

