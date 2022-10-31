Analysts Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Target Price at $10.88

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Nexi Trading Down 3.7 %

Nexi stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Nexi has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Nexi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.