Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALYA. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Alithya Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million. Analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,946,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

