Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.56.

AAPL stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

