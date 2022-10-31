Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $140.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

