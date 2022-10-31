Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $140.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

