Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

