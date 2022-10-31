West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $250.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $385.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $225.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.75 and its 200-day moving average is $299.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

