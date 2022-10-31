KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Raised to $27.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of -1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. KE has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

