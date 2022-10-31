26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Short Interest Update

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $411,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.99 on Monday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

