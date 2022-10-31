Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Update

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.64. Accolade has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,750 shares of company stock worth $20,739. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 171.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

