Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Abcam Stock Performance

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Abcam by 31.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 428,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,844 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Abcam by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 558,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 10.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Abcam by 71.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

