Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Abcam Stock Performance
Shares of ABCM stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
See Also
