ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE ARC opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Document Solutions (ARC)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.