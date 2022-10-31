ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARC opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ARC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.