AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AudioCodes Price Performance

AUDC stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

