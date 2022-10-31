Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $162.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

