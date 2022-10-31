Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $448,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

