EPR Properties (EPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.