Inari Medical (NARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Inari Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -264.34 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,942 shares of company stock worth $14,066,898 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,776.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

