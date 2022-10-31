Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radian Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,078,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,374,000 after purchasing an additional 511,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Radian Group by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 473,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 346,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

