California Resources (CRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. California Resources has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200,547 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

