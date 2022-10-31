Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on the stock.

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,414.60 ($17.09).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,015.50 ($12.27) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 959.20 ($11.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.60 ($16.67). The stock has a market cap of £8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,072.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,031.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,135.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom bought 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

