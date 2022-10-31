Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) PT Lowered to GBX 213 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 241.40 ($2.92).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £671.46 million and a PE ratio of 401.43. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.51.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

