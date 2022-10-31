Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Lowered to GBX 6,750

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,900 ($83.37) to GBX 6,750 ($81.56) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,516.67 ($90.82).

RKT opened at GBX 5,678 ($68.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,187.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,257.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.00.

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

