Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,929.60 ($35.40).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,418.50 ($29.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,300.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,231.51. The firm has a market cap of £173.20 billion and a PE ratio of 574.47. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

