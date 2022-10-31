Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 6,400 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.