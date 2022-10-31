Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Stock Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $10.52 on Friday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $404.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 14.5% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.