NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 340 ($4.11).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

LON:NWG opened at GBX 224.90 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

About NatWest Group

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.