Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 195

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 229.17 ($2.77).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.10) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5,780.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.78).

M&G Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 610.00%.

In other news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 60,700 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($120,285.16). In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($120,285.16). Also, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £292,250 ($353,129.53).

About M&G

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.