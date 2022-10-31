Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,200 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.08) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

