Stephens Cuts World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Price Target to $87.00

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

World Acceptance Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 53.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

