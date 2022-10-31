Stephens Cuts World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Price Target to $87.00

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
World Acceptance Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
