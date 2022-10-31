StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

