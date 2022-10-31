StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.49.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
