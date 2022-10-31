WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPP opened at $44.41 on Thursday. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

