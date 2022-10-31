Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.13) on Friday. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 908 ($10.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £301.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,375.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 635.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 686.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Mattioli Woods

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 17.80 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.50%.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of £3,603.60 ($4,354.28).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

