WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.06) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,164.38 ($14.07).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

LON WPP opened at GBX 760 ($9.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 758 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 841.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 713 ($8.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88).

WPP Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.