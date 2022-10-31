Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,735 ($45.13).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,568 ($31.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,526.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,613.60. The stock has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,228.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

