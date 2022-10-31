Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $26.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 356,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,779,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

