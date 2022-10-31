The Goldman Sachs Group Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $74.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

